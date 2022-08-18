“I’d like to knock him out” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon seeks swift end to Savvas Michael and a $50K bonus

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to make it an early night at ONE on Prime Video 1 when he meets Savvas Michael in a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semi-final bout.

Having already dispatched Jacob Smith in spectacular fashion in the tournament’s opening round at ONE 157 in May, ‘The Iron Man’ is favored to move on to the tournament finals and plans to do so in the least amount of time possible.

Speaking to ONE Championship just days out from his showdown with ‘The Baby Face Killer', Rodtang Jitmuangnon shared his desire to finish Michael early and pocket a US$50,000 bonus in the process.

“I see that his defense still doesn’t cover what it needs to cover. I’ll take that as my upper hand. If possible, I’d like to knock him out, as I’d like to gain the bonus from the big boss, [ONE CEO] Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong].”

In his last performance at ONE 157, ‘The Iron Man’ earned himself a $50,000 bonus for his masterful performance against ONE debutant Jacob Smith.

Over the course of three rounds, Rodtang showed a much more measured approach, opting to counter-strike with heavy heads and slicing elbows, leaving Smith a bloody mess in the process.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s tactical approach could make him the most dangerous striker in ONE Championship

One of the things that made Rodtang Jitmuangnon such a fan favorite is his overly aggressive style of pressuring opponents. Routinely dropping his hands to eat his opponents’ strikes like a man made of steel, it’s no wonder how Rodtang earned the nickname ‘The Iron Man'.

However, fans saw the Muay Thai icon take a different approach at ONE 157 when he welcomed Jacob Smith to the big show. Instead of bringing constant pressure and intimidation tactics, ‘The Iron Man’ was more patient, timing his strikes perfectly. In the end, it resulted in an incredible showing for Rodtang and may have established him as the most dangerous man in all of ONE Championship.

Speaking to ONE, Rodtang touched on his approach to the bout with Smith and the need to adapt on the fly in order to be successful.

“Whether I get crazy or tactical, I am always conscious. In my last fight against Jacob Smith, people thought I would approach him too aggressively. But in the circle, I didn’t. I waited for the right timing. Handling your opponent properly is crucial. That’s the most important skill. As you fight, you should know how you must adapt.”

