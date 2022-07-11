Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon has dynamite hands in latest ONE Championship highlight reel

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ruthless in the circle, but shows supreme respect after his fights.

ONE Championship recently shared a video of the world champion on Instagram. The caption reads:

"There's no stopping "The Iron Man" 💯 Don't miss Rodtang's return on August 26 in U.S. primetime! [Rodtang Jitmuangnon]"

The highlight video shows Rodtang's relentless striking in his most recent bout against the UK's Jacob Smith. The fight came in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. After dominating en route to victory, Rodtang bowed to his opponent.

Rodtang is set to meet Muay Thai striker Savvas Michael of Cyprus in the semifinal round of the tournament. Michael may only be 23 years old, but he has already impressed striking fans, having collected world titles in World Boxing Council Muaythai, ISKA, and others.

Michael will face a major test when he faces Rodtang on August 26. Rodtang has a stunning record, including over 250 career victories and numerous world championships. Most notably, he is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion.

Their August 26 fight will take place at ONE 161 and will be broadcast on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video at US primetime. The main event will see Adriano Moraes once again look to defend his flyweight world championship against all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the Muay Thai Grand Prix

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix has featured some of the most talented strikers from around the world. Both Rodtang and Michael earned dominant victories in the opening round.

The other side of the tournament features Brazil's Walter Goncalves, who earned a 35-second knockout in the opening round to secure his place opposite top-ranked pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 next.

Many experts have tried to predict the tournament final. Liam Harrison, who will be competing at ONE 161 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, offered a bold prediction.

Speaking in an interview with ONE, he had this to say about the tournament:

"If anyone can beat Rodtang, it’s [Savvas Michael]... Superlek was my [tournament] favorite from the start, although I’d love Savvas to win because, honestly, I love that kid. His dedication, how hard he trains, he’s an absolute machine. And he’s come on so much that I’d love to see him win.”

Liam Harrison, Nong-O, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Savvas Michael, Adriano Moraes, and Demetrious Johnson will all be competing at ONE 161 on August 26. This star-studded event will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

