Rodtang and Petchdam go to war in throwback fight

ONE Championship shared throwback footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fight against Petchdam Petchyindee.

In July 2020, ‘The Iron Man’ looked to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE: No Surrender. The Thai superstar was matched up against Petchdam, who held a 3-0 promotional Muay Thai record at the time.

After five thrilling rounds, the Jitmuangnon affiliate emerged victorious by majority decision. ONE recently re-posted the entire fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“We throw it back to the thrilling ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship tilt between reigning divisional king Rodtang and Thai striking superstar Petchdam in 2020!”

Since defeating Petchdam Petchyindee, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has won four more Muay Thai bouts, extending his ONE record to 12-0. He also holds a promotional kickboxing record of 2-0 and a loss in a mixed-rules super-fight against ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

‘The Iron Man’ last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event in the U.S. The Thai superstar secured a highlight-reel knockout and walked away with a $100,000 performance bonus. More importantly, the 25-year-old received a standing ovation from the North American crowd, furthering his status as a worldwide superstar.

It’s unclear what’s next for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. With that said, there are plenty of options for the Jitmuangnon affiliate. Several potential opponents for Rodtang include but are not limited to, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

