Who’s next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been the picture of perfection in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship and it’s often a subject of debate who should face him next.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off an electrifying knockout win over Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this past weekend at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Rodtang’s victory over Tabares, which took place in his United States debut, marked his 14th win in as many striking matches in ONE Championship. It was also his fifth successful world title defense after he won the gold in 2019.

After clearing out the flyweight Muay Thai division, it now begs the question of who should Rodtang face next. Before he does climb the circle once more, fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 10 replay for free on Prime Video.

That being said, here are three fighters Rodtang could potentially take on next.

#3. Takeru Segawa

He may have just signed his exclusive contract with ONE Championship, but Takeru Segawa is no ordinary newcomer. The Japanese superstar is one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation and is the only three-division world champion in K-1 history.

Rodtang has called out Takeru a couple of times already in the past few years, and now that both of them are in the same promotion it’s only a matter of time that these two are standing across each other inside the circle.

Takeru’s notoriety alone could push him into an instant world title challenge against Rodtang, or the two could even brandish the bigger gloves and head into a kickboxing contest.

Whatever the case may be, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has already revealed that a match between Rodtang and Takeru is being sorted out.

That match could even take place in Takeru’s home nation of Japan.

“It’s going to blow up the whole world. A hundred percent, we’re going to go to Japan with it. A hundred percent, it will be an amazing sellout. We’re actually discussing maybe doing it at Saitama [Super Arena], a 20,000-seater,” Sityodtong said during the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference.

#2. Jonathan Haggerty

If there’s ever a man who holds a professional grudge against Rodtang, it has to be ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The British star once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title but his first world title reign never took off after he ran into Rodtang in 2019.

Rodtang would take the strap from Haggerty in their first meeting in August of that year and proceeded to retain the belt in their rematch at the start of 2020.

More than three years after their last meeting, Haggerty has once again ascended into world championship territory. ‘The General’ caused a seismic shift in the Muay Thai landscape when he knocked out Nong-O Hama, considered one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time, last month at ONE Fight Night 9.

Now that Haggerty’s in possession of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, it could be a way for him to reignite his rivalry with Rodtang but this time in a heavier weight class.

#1. Superlek Kiatmoo9

This matchup has not just Thailand buzzing, but the overall martial arts world.

Rodtang and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are two of the greatest strikers of their generation and both hold world titles in the same division in ONE Championship.

Superlek is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion while Rodtang is the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

The two were already on an imminent collision course the moment they both arrived in ONE Championship, and that inevitable match was supposed to happen in March for ONE Fight Night 8.

Rodtang was set to challenge Superlek for the flyweight kickboxing gold but pulled out of the match due to injury.

This abrupt cancellation just added fuel to the fire of their impending matchup. While fighters are waiting on the sidelines to take on Rodtang, Superlek is the man that the fanbase has been clamoring for.

Superlek was even in attendance during ONE Fight Night 10 as a replacement fighter for the Rodtang-Tabares bout.

Whether this match happens sooner rather than later, Rodtang vs. Superlek will surely shake the very foundations of both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

