Rodtang promises "to build a gym" if Mikey Musumeci decides to train MMA and Muay Thai with him

Many combat sports athletes create lifelong friendships thanks to their shared experiences in the fight game and under the ONE Championship banner, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci have perfectly exemplified that bond.

Reigning respectively as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and flyweight submission grappling world titlist, 'The Iron Man' and 'Darth Rigatoni' have developed a closeness like no other on the promotion.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Rodtang shared just how deep their friendship goes:

"After my fight with DJ (Demetrious Johnson), I didn't practice any more MMA. I just focused on Muay Thai and kickboxing. But if there's an opportunity, I'll wait for Mikey to come. I'll build a gym and bring Mikey to teach me."

Outside of his obligations as a ONE athlete, Musumeci has visited Rodtang many times in Thailand to the point that fans have dubbed them Goku and Vegeta from the ever-popular Dragon Ball anime.

That comparison is particularly apt because many have noted that the ultimate MMA specimen would feature Rodtang's striking ability combined with Musumeci's otherworldly grappling skills.

Rodtang, Mikey Musumeci will both compete at ONE 167

Lucky enough for ONE Championship fans, they will get to witness Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci strut their stuff inside the Circle as they are set to fight at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In Rodtang's case, he will face No. 2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai competitor Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout, which is scheduled for the co-main event.

As for Musumeci, he will figure in a rematch that has been nearly three years in the making as he takes on Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling bout.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.