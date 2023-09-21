Rodtang says he’s ready to face Takeru "either in Muay Thai or kickboxing"

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally compete in one of the most anticipated fights in the history of ONE Championship.

This Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will face one of the most dangerous opponents on the ONE roster.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the only competitors in the world that can match the skill, win streak, and pedigree that ‘The Iron Man’ brings to the table.

Putting their friendship to the side for a dream fight that fans have waited a long time to see, the match-up is sure to become an instant classic.

That isn’t the only dream fight waiting on the horizon for the dominant Muay Thai champion, however.

Scheduled to be in attendance on September 22 is ONE Championship’s game-changing signing from earlier this year, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.

Yet to make his ONE Championship debut, the huge addition to the roster has had his sights on one man – and one man only.

Targeting a fight that fans never thought they would see against Rodtang, ‘The Iron Man’ isn’t fazed by finishing his next fight and then going straight into another super fight.

In his ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, the dominant champion gave his thoughts on facing Takeru next time out:

“If there’s an opportunity for me to fight with Takeru, either in Muay Thai or kickboxing, I’m ready to face Takeru.”

Watch the full press conference below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App this Friday, September 22.