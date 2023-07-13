Rodtang says Superlek has found ‘determination and courage’ from ONE Championship and the fans

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has got his eyes on one particular matchup at ONE Fight Night 12.

Having last stepped inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, there have been a lot of questions surrounding what is next for ‘The Iron Man.’

An option that is thrown around a lot and for good reason due to its dream matchup status is the rescheduling of a fight that was set to take place earlier this year.

At ONE Fight Night 8, the Muay Thai champ was set to challenge for double champion status by facing off with kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9. Just days before the event, Rodtang was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury, with Danial Williams stepping in to take his place in the main event.

Defending his title in fashion on that night, Superlek then turned his attention to competing in Muay Thai, taking out Nabil Anane less than a month ago at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Returning in the main event on July 14 to face Tagir Khalilov at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superlek hopes to put in another special performance as he targets a Muay Thai crown.

While the pair’s hotly anticipated bout might not so happen so soon, Rodtang admits he has been impressed by the flyweight kickboxing world champion’s recent run of stellar performances.

In his opinion, it has been largely down to ONE Championship and its set of fans. He told ONE:

“I think his determination and courage are built up from his fans, the promotion’s support, and his fighting experiences.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.

