Rodtang says Superlek and Tagir Khalilov are capable of knocking each other out

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov have the ability to knock each other out.

ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video was expected to be headlined by ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia defending his throne against Francesko Xhaja. Unfortunately, Xjaha pulled out with an injury, leading to a need for a short-notice replacement.

Luckily, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion stepped up and accepted a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Tagir Khalilov. Both fighters have been on a streak of vicious knockouts, which was acknowledged by ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in a recent interview with the promotion:

“Superlek can be knocked out by Tagir’s punch. Or Tagir can be knocked out by Superlek’s high kick, elbow, or his counter punch because Superlek has better defense than Tagir. And of course, I’m rooting for my Thai compatriot. I’ll go for Superlek.”

Superlek’s appearance at ONE Fight Night 12 will be his fourth bout in the calendar year. After securing a pair of flyweight kickboxing world title wins, ‘The Kicking Machine’ returned to Muay Thai, where he holds a promotional record of 7-0. The Thai superstar last fought on June 23, defeating Nabil Anane by a first-round knockout.

Tagir Khalilov hopes to end Superlek’s run with his second win in 2023. The Russian fighter is riding momentum after back-to-back first-round knockouts, including a statement win against Black Panther on March 17.

ONE Fight Night 12 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

