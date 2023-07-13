Rodtang says Superlek and Tagir Khalilov are both ‘dangerous’ in their own ways

At ONE Fight Night 12, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns to close out another event in rapid fashion.

Having made quick work of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 less than a month ago, the kickboxing kingpin is back on July 14 to face Tagir Khalilov under Muay Thai rules.

Despite holding the world championship in kickboxing, the titleholder has continued to prove his skills in Muay Thai, potentially striving towards a fight with fellow flyweight champ, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The pair were scheduled to face each other at ONE Fight Night 8 in one of the biggest striking matchups of the year. Unfortunately, the contest fell apart due to an injury to ‘The Iron Man’ with Danial Williams stepping into his place.

Though he admitted he isn’t chasing that fight now, Superlek will look to make another statement at ONE Fight Night 12, by taking out Russian contender Khalilov, who has put together two impressive back-to-back victories.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans can expect another striking masterclass with both competitors looking to make their way to the top of the division.

And ahead of this hotly anticipated bill, Rodtang gave his opinion on the matchup, which he will no doubt have one eye on throughout:

“Both fighters are dangerous. Superlek has a deadly high kick, elbow, and counter techniques.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

