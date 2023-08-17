Rodtang says it took him one year to gain trust and attention from coaches at the start of his career

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, two of the best strikers in the world will go head-to-head as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Facing flyweight kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9, this will undeniably be one of the toughest tests in the defending champion's career in the promotion.

Through his run in ONE Championship, ‘The Iron Man’ has established himself as one of the fiercest competitors on the planet and made a name for himself.

With his exciting fighting style and dominant win streak in Muay Thai and kickboxing, the champ guarantees entertainment whenever he steps onto the largest stage of martial arts.

During an interview with CUTZRADIO, Rodtang reflected on the early days of his career and where his journey to the top started.

Having not always been the superstar striker that we now see today, ‘The Iron Man’ had to prove himself in the gym before he was taken seriously by his coaches.

Speaking on the relationship that he now has with coaches, the Muay Thai phenom reflected back to where it all started:

“When I came to the gym for the first time, they let me kick the sandbag. But they don't pay much attention to me because they want to focus on other potential fighters in the gym. After one year, they decide I’m ready to compete.”

Watch the full interview below:

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22, all of that hard work in the gym over the years will be put to the test against a fellow superstar that reached the pinnacle from nothing.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be available live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.