Rodtang shares tips with Superlek on how best to attack former opponent Tagir Khalilov

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently gave tips to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his fight against Tagir Khalilov ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday. 'The Iron Man' as it turns out, has varying kinds of history with both fighters.

Tagir Khalilov also famously pushed Rodtang to the limit in a kickboxing bout back in 2021. Though ultimately losing the bout via a decision, the ferocious Russian prospect didn't hurt his stock.

With his 3-round war with Khalilov, Rodtang has significant insight on how to best fight 'Samingpri'. 'The Iron Man' gave some advice to 'The Kicking Machine'.

He told ONE:

"I’ve learned that Tagir [Khalilov] is a brave fighter who always goes toe-to-toe. But he still has a hole in his defense. He will let his guard down when he attacks. So, Superlek should wait for that chance to counter."

If there's anyone who can take advantage of micro-moments as windows to counter, it's Superlek. The ONE flyweight kickboxing king himself echoed Rodtang's insights on Khalilov.

'The Kicking Machine' told ONE in a separate interview:

"I have prepared a lot. I can see many holes in him [Khalilov]. I have already prepared something for him. I know he is good with his punches, so I prepared something to deal with his hand."

The two world champions were supposed to face each other for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 a few months ago. 'The Iron Man', however, suffered an injury and pulled out. Since then, Superlek seemingly decided to blast through Rodtang's sport to eventually dethrone him.

By giving his fellow Thai warrior some valuable advice, it seems that Rodtang is still interested in that canceled bout with his fellow world champion.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes