Rodtang vows to bring best version of himself against Superlek: “Don’t worry, this fight’s going to be fun”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has built up a reputation as a must-watch fighter largely thanks to his high-octane fights.

His exciting fighting style – which has made him a dominant world champion – never fails to deliver highlights in each and every one of his contests. And he is looking to do exactly that the next time out.

That being said, ‘The Iron Man’ has faced more difficult questions in the lead up to his next fight than ever before.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 this Friday, he will look to defend his title against arguably his biggest challenge inside the circle, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On top of the dream fight that is just days away, there have been questions about the defending champion’s commitment to training after his comments about his last fight against Edgar Tabares.

As the fight draws closer, Rodtang took the opportunity to remind fans what they should expect at ONE Friday Fights 34.

During the event’s official virtual press conference, ‘The Iron Man’ made it clear that he intends to make a statement on September 22 and put on another classic display on the global stage:

“This fight I want to make everyone proud. So, don’t worry, this fight’s going to be fun.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Defeating Superlek at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week will put all of the doubt and questions to bed and that’s exactly what the champion intends on doing.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on September 22.