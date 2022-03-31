"Defeat will remind us to strive for more success" - Rodtang won’t let defeat wreck his MMA plans

Rodtang Jitmuangnon succumbed to a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson at ONE X: Grand Finale last Saturday, March 26.

However, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion remains positive that his defeat will only make him train harder while he still has eyes on a mixed martial arts stint on the global stage.

'The Iron Man' took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 30, to drop a short note:

“Defeat will remind us to strive for more success in the future as long as our hearts fight.”

He was on a 10-0 run on the global stage before his defeat to Johnson in their special rules matchup, which took place on the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The striking dynamo attacked from the opening bell but simply could not find a way to land the voluminous combinations that he usually does in Muay Thai fights. Johnson’s quick movement and efficiency in stepping inside and outside the pocket also made life difficult for the ONE Super Series star.

His rival eventually did what a fraction of fans thought he would fail to do – survive Rodtang’s striking in the opening three minutes. In the second canto, under MMA rules, Johnson put a stop to the match via a rear-naked choke at the 2:13 mark.

To Rodtang's credit, he did not simply give up the match. He switched from his Muay Thai stance to a more open stance and tried to circle the American before he was eventually taken down.

The Thai fighter could make a successful switch to the all-encompassing sport in the future with a bit more training and practice.

What's next for Rodtang in ONE?

Rodtang is still the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. So, expect him to defend his gold before a future stint in MMA.

Fans would love to see the Thai cross paths with No. 1-ranked Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

The latter took out No. 4-ranked contender Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood in February, and has recently hinted that he will return to the circle soon. The pair have shared the global stage twice in the past, with the Thai picking up a knockout and a decision win over the Englishman.

There has been no confirmation whether or not they will come toe-to-toe for a trilogy fight. But if Haggerty maintains his spot as the top-ranked fighter, a rematch seems highly possible.

Edited by wkhuff20