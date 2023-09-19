Rodtang on why he won’t play it safe with Superlek: “It wouldn’t be fun”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been met with more criticism over the last few months than at any other point in his career.

Having pulled out of his fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8 and admitted that his commitment to training has seen a massive dip, ‘The Iron Man’ has got some questions to answer.

There is no better way for him to win back the fans than his return at ONE Friday Fights 34, where he will finally face ‘The Kicking Machine’ in a dream matchup for the ages.

If there is one aspect of his career that fans can never look past though, it’s his fighting style that never fails to deliver exciting matchups that you can’t turn away from.

On September 22, against one of the most technical strikers on the planet, Rodtang has assured fans that this will be no different.

Rather than adapting his style to try and compete smarter against such a skilled opponent, ‘The Iron Man’ will give the fans what they want by going out there, pushing the pace, and putting on a show like he has become known for.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, the defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion gave fans his word that they can expect another classic inside the ring this Friday night:

“You want us to keep our distance? Who’s gonna do the kicking then from two meters away? It wouldn’t be fun then, just staring with each other.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship's YouTube channel this Friday, September 22.