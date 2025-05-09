Rolando Romero sounds off on boxing promoters for "overpaying fighters" while lauding the UFC's system

Fresh off his upset win over Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero used his moment in the spotlight to criticize the sport’s current pay structure. In his eyes, boxing’s biggest problem isn’t talent, it’s the guaranteed money that pads top fighters’ pockets.

While Canelo Alvarez and Devin Haney coasted through high-profile fights, Romero delivered a gritty, knockdown-filled performance in a rather disappointing week. He believes boxing needs to take a page from the UFC’s playbook.

Speaking in an interview with Fight Hub, Romero said:

“Look, it comes down to this, and this comes from a fighter...You guys shouldn’t be overpaying fighters because then it makes them not want to have to perform, especially when they have another fight lined up. Then it’s, ‘All I have to do is survive this fight for the next paycheck.’ It’s really messing up the sport."

He added:

“They’ve got to do it like the UFC does. You have a sh*t performance, [then], ‘Fu*k you, you all not getting paid no goddamn money.’ It’s taking away the hunger of these fighters. They’ve got a guaranteed check next. They’re protecting their ‘0.’ I’ve got two losses, but both of my losses came in big fights. It’s never derailed anything. I keep coming back. I have balls because I keep coming back and going after what I want.”

Check out Rolando Romero's comments below:

Rolly Romero previews an only risk, no reward scenario in Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford super fight

Rolly Romero isn’t buying the hype around the narrative that Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is the “fight of the century."

Crawford is moving up two full weight classes to challenge Canelo at 168 pounds. That sounds heroic, but to Romero, it’s history repeating itself. He rattled off examples from the past when Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, and Roy Jones Jr., seemingly bit off more than they could chew.

Rolly explained that weight classes exist for a reason, and betting against a natural super middleweight like Canelo is a bad gamble. Speaking on a recent episode of The Danza Project, Romero said:

"They have weight classes for a reason. Somebody moves up two weight divisions, I'm going to take the dude that lives there. Have you ever seen somebody who moved up two weight divisions that didn't get their ass beat?"

Check out Rolando Romero's comments below (43:45):

