Ronda Rousey proves women can beat men in 'Stars on Mars' wrestling session with ex-NFL Marshawn Lynch

Ronda Rousey recently outwrestled former NFL player Marshawn Lynch on the show 'Stars to Mars'.

The FOX game show features 12 celebrities, being voted out each week, in a space station where they play out a Mars mission simulation. In the latest episode, Lynch wrestled it out with the former UFC champ for the position of 'Base Commander'.

The short-lasting affair ended with 'Rowdy' on top, securing her signature armbar on Lynch, albeit in a WWE-esque manner.

A Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement in February 2016.

Meanwhile, Rousey retired from the UFC in 2016 after consecutive title losses which ended a 12-fight unbeaten run. 'Rowdy' subsequently signed with the WWE where she has had a thriving career which might also come to an end soon.

"She can try hormones, chop her pecker off, but it's still..." - Ronda Rousey on transgender fighter Fallon Fox

Fallon Fox is the first openly transgender MMA fighter who came out in 2013. 'Queen of Swords' has since been drawing flak from a large section of the society who are vehemently against the participation of transgender women against cisgender women in sports.

Former NFL star and UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione went on a public tirade against Fox, calling her a "lying, sick, sociopathic, disgusting freak." The UFC subsequently suspended Mitrione labeling his comments transphobic and unacceptable.

Weighing in on Mitrione's suspension, Ronda Rousey accepted that the heavyweight had chosen his words 'extremely poorly'. However, 'Rowdy' herself also didn't have a high opinion of transgender women competing against cisgenders. The former UFC champion said in an interview with the New York Post:

"She can try hormones, chop her pecker off, but it's still the same bone structure a man has. It's an advantage. I don't think it's fair." h/t USA Today

She added:

"It's not something that happened to her. It was a decision she made. She should be aware in her career after that, it's going to be an arduous path. I don't know why she's surprised by that. It's going to draw a lot of emotions."

