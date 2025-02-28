Ronda Rousey's former coach recalls conversation in which he agreed to train her in MMA: "She was ready"

Ronda Rousey's former coach recently recalled the conversation in which he agreed to train her in MMA. He noted that the former Olympic judoka was serious about a professional combat sports career and appeared eager to learn.

Ad

The former women's bantamweight champion's legendary career was the focal point of the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage'. Her former coach Edmond Tarverdyan was featured in the episode and opened up about his experience training 'Rowdy' and being in her corner throughout her MMA career.

VICE TV uploaded a clip from the episode to their Instagram account, where the MMA coach reflected on his first conversations with 'Rowdy' and what resulted in him agreeing to train her. Tarverdyan mentioned that Rousey wanted to be the best fighter in the world and agreed to train her because she was both prepared and aware of what she would be getting herself into:

Ad

Trending

"[I told Rousey], 'Do you know what you're getting into? Do you really want to do this?' And she was ready. She was willing to do everything to be the best in the world. I said, 'Alright, I'll start doing pad work with you more and I'll pay attention to you more and I'll give you a better time so I could work with you'. And I believe I gave her the keys to the gym that day. And I think that gave her a lot of confidence that, you know, I trust my fighters and if you're here to work, it's your gym."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Edmond Tarverdyan's comments regarding Ronda Rousey [slide 4] below:

Ad

Edmond Tarverdyan says he is still on good terms with Ronda Rousey

Edmond Tarverdyan also disclosed that he is still on very good terms with Ronda Rousey despite her not being actively associated with MMA anymore.

While speaking to Robin Black on VICE TV's 'Deeper Into the Cage', Tarverdyan mentioned that Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are living happily on their farm, raising their children:

Ad

"[Rousey's] happy...I talk to her occasionally. She's awesome, she's happy, healthy, babies are healthy, so that's very important for her."

Check out Edmond Tarverdyan's comments below (13:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.