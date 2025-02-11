Ronda Rousey slayer Holly Holm reacts after Zhang Weili ties Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the most strawweight title wins in UFC history

Zhang Weili has made history by tying Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the most strawweight title fight wins in UFC history, with six victories. Weili, a two-time champion, has successfully defended her title four times across two reigns.

She holds multiple records, including the largest striking differential in a single UFC women’s bout and the most total strikes landed in a strawweight fight. The Chinese MMA star recently secured a dominant unanimous decision victory against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Jedrzejczyk, a UFC Hall of Fame inductee, remains one of the most accomplished strawweights, with five successful title defenses and an eight-fight win streak, the longest in divisional history. She also holds records for significant strikes landed per minute and total fight time in the division.

Their rivalry, including their epic first fight, is considered one of the greatest in MMA history. Both fighters have received multiple post-fight bonuses and UFC honors for their performances. Weili’s latest title defense cements her place alongside Jedrzejczyk as one of the most dominant champions in the weight class.

Holly Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion best known for her shocking knockout of Ronda Rousey, acknowledged Weili and Jedrzejczyk’s achievements. She dropped a comment under an Instagram post by ESPN MMA, writing:

"Two legends, two amazing champions."

Zhang Weili open to Valentina Shevchenko superfight but stresses timing matters

Zhang Weili remains open to facing Valentina Shevchenko but has not made a formal request. She acknowledges that timing is key and would consider moving up to flyweight if the conditions are right. A fight at 125-pounds would ease her weight-cutting struggles.

At strawweight, Weili has already beaten most top contenders, leaving few challenges in the division. Her main motivation for moving up is to push herself beyond her comfort zone and continue testing her skills. Speaking about a potential fight with Shevchenko on The Ariel Helwani Show, Weili said:

"There's no concrete plan or ask from our side just yet. I'm willing to fight Valentina but again timing has to be right. Everything has to play in our favor, then it could happen."

