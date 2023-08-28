Ronda Rousey wants one last shot at a UFC title; more kids also in the pipeline: A close source

Mere talks of Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC ignite excitement within the MMA community. Despite her absence from competition since her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, the discussions surrounding Rousey's prospective comeback continue to command notable attention and speculation.

In an exclusive revelation, an unnamed source told DailyMail about Ronda Rousey's potential future plans. According to the source, Rousey's future plans encompass bidding farewell to her wrestling career to embark on a final quest for her UFC title.

The source, who apparently is Rousey's confidant, put forward that after her recent appearance at WWE Summer Slam, she's eyeing a possible return to the UFC for a defining bout at UFC 300 next year [via Daily Mail]:

"She just had a match at Summer Slam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year."

Beyond competing, Rousey's ambitions extend to the world of television and cinema. With a string of movie credits and a recent stint on the reality show Stars on Mars, Rousey aims to build a thriving career in the entertainment business.

However, these career pursuits might take a backseat to the prospect of expanding her family. The source unveiled that Rousey is contemplating having a second child. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion has a one-year-old daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, with retired UFC fighter and husband Travis Browne.

Dana White squashes speculations about a potential Ronda Rousey UFC return

While several fans in the MMA community retain their enthusiasm for Ronda Rousey's comeback, others firmly maintain that the ship has indeed sailed.

UFC president Dana White has categorically dismissed rumors of Ronda Rousey's return to MMA, which gained momentum since her departure from WWE. There have been reports hinting towards Rousey potentially returning for a final bout at the upcoming UFC 300 event next year.

Despite her iconic legacy, White firmly emphasized that Rousey has achieved her desired goals in the sport and dispelled rumors about her comeback. Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, White stated:

"There's no shot. She's accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she's done it. Now she's starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she's still making a lot of money in sponsorships."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight