Rose Namajunas has revealed the reason why Trevor Wittman was not in her corner at UFC Paris this past weekend.

On Saturday, Namajunas returned to the octagon for the first time following her loss to Carla Esparza last year. After losing her strawweight belt in her last bout, 'Thug Rose' moved up in weight and took on Manon Fiorot in a flyweight contest.

However, her return did not go as planned, and she lost the bout. One thing that stood out during Namajunas' bout was the absence of her long-time coach Trevor Wittman. While there was a lot of speculation online as to why Wittman wasn't in her corner, many suggested that it was because of her fiance and coach, Pat Barry.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Rose Namajunas set the record straight on her recent Instagram live session. Suggesting that when she was offered the fight, Wittman was already in training camp with Justin Gaethje for his BMF bout against Dustin Poirier, she said:

"People are just gonna assume that, Oh he's [Pat Barry] the reason why he [Trevor Wittman] wasn't in my corner. It has nothing to do with Pat, it has everything to do with me and Gaethje and him having a fight with the BMF and all that stuff I did not want to interfere with, there's more to it than that but for the most part that's all."

Rose Namajunas claps back at Manon Fiorot for claiming the flyweight division is too strong for her

Following their bout at UFC Paris, Manon Fiorot made a bold claim by suggesting that the women's flyweight division is too strong for Rose Namajunas. However, it looks like 'Thug Rose' isn't too pleased with what her opponent has to say.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Namajunas' manager Brian Butler-Au, the former UFC champion responded to the comments made by Fiorot and had this to say:

"Dude, you felt no stronger than Weili [Zhang], you felt no stronger than Weili and I beat her as* twice. So shut the fu*k up, I'm not too small for flyweight. You can say anything else, you can say you beat [me] on points, it's okay."

