Rose Namajunas gets 100% real on the Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes super fight: "I'm going to be rooting for her"

Rose Namajunas has weighed in on the matchup between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, which is expected to take place later this year. In a recent media day interview ahead of her UFC Atlanta co-headliner against Miranda Maverick, 'Thug Rose' shared her thoughts on the Harrison vs. Nunes bout.
The fight, which will be contested for Harrison's newly-acquired women's bantamweight title, which Nunes once held, will be a legacy-defining moment. This is especially true if Harrison wins. As far as Namajunas is concerned, she is supporting Harrison due to the latter proudly professing her Christian faith:
"A prediction? I don't know if I have one just yet, but, man, I don't know. I love them both, and Kayla Harrison made me a huge fan of hers. Just the way that she represented her faith in Jesus and she just put it out there and spreads the Gospel. That to me, I'm just a little biased when it comes to that, so I'm going to be rooting for her."
Check out Rose Namajunas's thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes (1:40):
Harrison and Nunes engaged in a face-off at UFC 316 after the two-time Olympic judo champion triumphed over Julianna Peña to capture the women's bantamweight title. While it was one of Harrison's greatest-ever accomplishments as a combat sports athlete, the most daunting challenge is Nunes.
The Brazilian is the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time, with a record that includes wins over anyone else who can challenge her claim, like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and even Valentina Shevchenko.
Rose Namajunas is at a career crossroads
At UFC Atlanta, Rose Namajunas faces Miranda Maverick at women's flyweight. However, it isn't clear what exactly she is fighting for any longer. She left the women's strawweight division, where she is a former two-time champion, after a listless loss to Carla Esparza.
Unfortunately, her tenure at women's flyweight hasn't yielded much success. She is 2-2 in the division and coming off a loss to Erin Blanchfield. A title fight doesn't seem to be within her reach, and the lack of consistency is hurting her record, which now stands at 13-7.