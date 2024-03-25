"Rose sold it like RVD" - Fans hilariously point out WWE-like sequence in Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas fight 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on a WWE-style scenario that occurred during former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas' fight against No. 8-ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas.

Namajunas squared off against Ribas in a five-round flyweight bout in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. The fight took place on March 23 at the UFC APEX facility in Lad Vegas, Nevada.

Though both fighters fought with caution, Namajunas seemed to get the better of the early exchanges, outstriking Ribas. However, the Brazilian increased the tempo as the fight went on.

Namajunas won the bout via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of back-and-forth action. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of 'Thug'.

One fan quickly noticed a WWE-style scene amid their fight. Ribas was spotted hitting Namajunas with a DDT.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Rose sold it like RVD''

Another fan wrote:

''I been waiting to see this post because it was epic lmfao''

One fan praised Ribas and wrote:

''Her judo and throws were on point, but she didn’t capitalize on them. Her Bjj was suspect.''

Namajunas is among the most well-known female competitors on the UFC roster. 'Thug' has triumphed against some of the best fighters, including Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, to mention a few. After losing the 115-pound title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, she went up to flyweight but lost to Manon Fiorot in her divisional debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac.

Meanwhile, Ribas aimed for her second consecutive win over the most renowned opponent of her career, after alternating between wins and defeats in her previous six UFC appearances. She won her last fight at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig by TKO in the third round against fellow Brazilian Luana Pinheiro.

Rose Namajunas names her next possible opponents

Rose Namajunas established her reputation in the flyweight division after winning at UFC Vegas 89 and named her potential opponents.

Erin Blanchfield is set to face Manon Fiorot in a potential title eliminator fight on March 30. During the octagon interview following her fight, Namajunas stated that she would like to challenge either Maycee Barber or the winner of the mentioned bout to advance in her flyweight title run.

She said:

"If I can get a rematch if [Manon Fiorot] wins or if I can get either her or I know Maycee looked really incredible as well. So maybe one of those girls."

