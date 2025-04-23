"Round 2 knockout" - Fans react as Carlos Prates' mother demands KO win over Ian Garry

Carlos Prates's mother's candid reaction before his bout with Ian Machado Garry on April 26 at Kansas, Missouri, sparked a wave of reactions from fans online. His mother's urge for an early finish to end the fight resonated across netizens, with many appreciating her support for her son.

This will be Prates's second consecutive main event, after a cancelled fight with Geoff Neal at UFC 314. Prates is one of the many upcoming names from The Fighting Nerds MMA gym in Brazil, including Jean Silva and Caio Borralho, all of them supposedly set for a title shot after glorious victories.

Fans quickly reacted to a post shared by Home of Fight with a mix of humor and admiration, noting how Prates's mother's tough-love approach mirrors his own aggressive style inside the Octagon.

One fan wrote:

"Yeh rip Garry, Prates is doing this for his mum. Round 2 knockout"

Some commented:

"Garry is cooked"

"yeah cuck Garry is doomed, we won't let our momma down"

"Well, momma knows her son got sh*tty endurance, either he'll or get killed, might as well try to kill as soon as possible."

Others read:

"Mommy going out sad"

"That fake Brazilian is cooked, Ian Garry is on a death row bro"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments on Carlos Prates's mother's words ahead of his bout [Screenshot courtesy: @Home of Fight on X]

Carlos Prates responds to Ian Machado Garry, says he's the reason for the spotlight

Carlos Prates retorted at Ian Garry's recent jab. His rapid rise in the UFC, string of knockout finishes, and performance bonuses were highlighted by him while he responded to Garry calling him a quitter ahead of their bout on April 26. Prates took to X and wrote:

"I've been in the company for a year, two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event. He won one bonus I think in his life. A bunch of decisions there, a f***ing boring fighter."

Prates added:

"He's fighting in the main event today because I chose him... I think he's making even more [money] than he made when he went to fight Shavkat... And at the end of it all, after he's all beat up, when he wakes up after the fight, he'll have to come and say: 'Thanks, Carlos Prates, you made me some good money.'"

Check out Carlos Prates's comments below:

