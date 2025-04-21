"You made me some good money" - Carlos Prates tears into Ian Garry with savage reminder of UFC resume and brutal prediction

Carlos Prates has fired back at Ian Garry ahead of their scheduled bout. Prates has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Neil Magny via first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 247. Meanwhile, Garry is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career against Shavkat Rakhmonov via unanimous decision at UFC 310.

Previously, 'The Nightmare' appeared set to face Geoff Neal at UFC 314, however, Neal withdrew from the bout. Prates will now face short-notice opponent Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Appearing on the MMA Hoje podcast, the No.13-ranked UFC welterweight blasted out at 'The Future,' who previously labeled Prates as a quitter.

"I've been in the company for a year, two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event. He won one bonus I think in his life. A bunch of decisions there, a f***ing boring fighter."

Prates added:

"He's fighting in the main event today because I chose him... I think he's making even more [money] than he made when he went to fight Shavkat... And at the end of it all, after he's all beat up, when he wakes up after the fight, he'll have to come and say: 'Thanks, Carlos Prates, you made me some good money.'"

Check out Carlos Prates's comments below:

Ian Garry drops promo ahead of Carlos Prates clash

Carlos Prates and Ian Machado Garry are set to headline UFC Kansas City. 'The Future' has predicted that he will outclass Prates. While the welterweight title picture appears crowded, both fighters will look to make a statement as they continue to work their way towards their first title shot.

Garry released a promo video ahead of the bout, stating:

"I'll never say no to a fight. It doesn't matter who you put in front of me. Throw me into the fire. Stack the odds against me. I fear no man. Not even myself."

Check out Ian Garry's promo clip below:

