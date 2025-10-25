Rukiya Anpo admits he’s "honored" to face Marat Grigorian: “Excited to fight such a legend”

Despite all the animosity, Rukiya Anpo of Japan admits he still has nothing but respect for Marat Grigorian’s legendary career.The former three-time K-1 Champion has caught the ire of the Armenian icon leading up to their three-round featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Anpo has provoked Grigorian endlessly, questioning his aggressive style and even his failed bids to claim the featherweight kickboxing crown.But beneath the brash exterior, the 29-year-old revealed his admiration for what his opponent has achieved.‘Demolition Man' made his true feelings known in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:&quot;There's no pressure. It's just so exciting because when I made my professional kickboxing debut, that's when Marat was dominating in other organizations. He's the first 70kg Champion in K-1 as well. Marat is the one who showed me that a human can be that strong. I'm just so honored and excited to fight such a legend.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnpo turned heads during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference for the heated verbal warfare he unleashed at Grigorian.Turns out, despite all the trash talk, there’s still genuine respect. We’ll soon find out how the Osaka native fares against the Armenian destroyer at ONE 173.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this compelling matchup.Rukiya Anpo believes he's the superior striker over Marat GrigorianDespite being a newcomer in the home of martial arts, Rukiya Anpo is confident that he can hang with the best.The Japanese stalwart has figured in matches against some legendary names, including Buakaw Banchamek and Manny Pacquiao.That said, 'Demolition Man' will enter his match with another icon with the utmost confidence. He told ONE:&quot;I'm better in all aspects. I believe I'm better than Grigorian. Even though Marat comes forward with aggression, I will not run away. I will face it forward.&quot;