Rukiya Anpo won’t rush to demand title shot in ONE Championship: “I will just beat whoever is in front of me”

ONE newcomer, Rukiya Anpo of Japan, has earned every opportunity the hard way in his promising career.The 29-year-old is keeping this mentality ahead of his promotional debut against three-time Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake ArenaFor Anpo, he's willing to put in the work to earn a coveted world title shot in the featherweight kickboxing ranks.While beating a two-time world title challenger like Grigorian puts him in contention, don't expect him to ask for a world title shot right away.'Demolition Man' shared in his ONE 173 pre-event interview:&quot;That's something that ONE Championship or the fans will decide. I will not ask for a title fight immediately. Whatever ONE Championship thinks, I will accept. I will just beat whoever is in front of me.&quot;Anpo has made his intentions known to seek a rematch with fellow Japanese star Masaaki Noiri. The interim featherweight kickboxing world champion will fight in the main event against champion Superbon.The former three-time K-1 Champion doesn't believe in forcing the issue and would rather have the opportunity come naturally.Beating a legend like Grigorian would certainly be a good start in his quest for gold. Rukiya Anpo ready to expose Marat Grigorian's 'limited' arsenalRukiya Anpo promises to unload a plethora of violent weapons on Marat Grigorian at ONE 173.The Japanese star once again dismissed the Armenian's fighting style, claiming that forward pressure is the only thing he has going for him.'Demolition Man' is confident he'll easily break Grigorian's patterns and emerge victorious.The Osaka, Japan native told ONE Championship:&quot;As I said in the press conference, Grigorian has one pattern. He has no options in his fight style. That's something I can do [well].&quot;