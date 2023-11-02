Rumor: Darren Till set for first post-UFC fight against Russian Internet star

Darren Till’s next fight could be a boxing match against Russian social media personality and fighter Magomed Ismailov, who holds professional records of 18-3-1 in MMA and 1-0 in boxing.

Till last fought in December 2022, losing by third-round submission against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. Shortly after his third consecutive loss, ‘The Gorilla’ mutually parted ways with the UFC to pursue opportunities outside the Octagon.

Nearly a year has passed and Till doesn’t officially have a fight booked. With that said, the Liverpool native is rumored to be getting closer to an announcement, as “Red Fury MMA’ shared an Instagram post revealing ‘The Gorilla’ is in negotiations with Magomed Ismailov.

The Russian combat sports media outlet had this to say on Instagram:

“BOOM! According to our information, Magomed Ismailov against Darren Till is being developed at one of the tournaments in Russia! The sides are at an advanced stage of negotiations. This information was confirmed to us by a friend of Magomed Ismailov - @dinimav 💥”

It should be noted that Till vs. Ismailov has not been confirmed. In fact, the Liverpool native seems more focused on fighting fellow UFC alum Mike Perry in an intriguing boxing match. Regardless of who the opponent is, ‘The Gorilla’ has confirmed his next fight will be in boxing.

Darren Till confirms his next fight will be in boxing while reacting to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Last Saturday represented a historic moment in combat sports as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou nearly beat Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Fury emerged victorious by split decision, but most people believe Ngannou deserved to get his hand raised.

Darren Till reacted to the result of Fury vs. Ngannou by saying this on Twitter:

“My next fight is gonna be in the world of boxing. But f*ck me it’s one corrupt shambles of a thing. Francis won that fair and square. Either way he won no matter what. Unlucky Fury… Not a bad fight. Goodnight.”

It’s unclear what to expect from Darren Till’s fighting career moving forward.

The 30-year-old has dealt with several severe injuries and losses over the last five years, but other fighters, including Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou, have found success after parting ways with the UFC.

Only time will tell if Till can turn things around and make a name for himself in the boxing world.

Expand Tweet