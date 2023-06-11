Julianna Pena was not thrilled with Amanda Nunes' retirement following her UFC 289 victory over Irene Aldana. The No.1-ranked women's bantamweight claimed the double champ was retiring as a way to avoid a trilogy bout against her. UFC President Dana White discussed the reaction of 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

Speaking at the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"You know, I bet she's really pissed off right now, I could just imagine. She's probably running around Vancouver like a lunactic right now."

After being told that Pena has been tweeting a lot about the retirement of Nunes, Dana White added:

"I bet she has. I bet she has. I don't want to run into Julianna."

Check out Dana White's comments on Julianna Pena below:

Pena was able to defeat Nunes via a rear-naked choke at UFC 269, handing 'The Lioness' her first loss in over seven years. The long-time double champ, however, bounced back with a dominant unanimous decision victory at UFC 277 in which she won all three rounds on each of the three judges' scorecards.

The pair had been scheduled for a trilogy bout at UFC 289, however, the No.1-ranked women's bantamweight was forced to withdraw after breaking her ribs. Following yet another dominant performance, in which she further solidified her status as the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time, Nunes retired from the sport.

What did Julianna Pena say about Amanda Nunes' retirement?

Amanda Nunes received plenty of praise following her retirement from mixed martial arts. Julianna Pena was not among those praising 'The Lioness', accusing her former opponent of avoiding a trilogy bout. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' let off a series of tweets immediately following the bout, stating:

"I’ll take that as a compliment #ufc289 @ufc"

"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"

"Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before The fight was over #ufc289 #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking"

Check out Julianna Pena's tweets on Amanda Nunes below:

While Pena suggested that the bout was boring, it is hard to ignore how dominant Nunes was in her performance. Furthermore, it is unlikely that 'The Lioness' retired as a way to avoid a trilogy bout. The long-time double champ had been scheduled to face the No.1-ranked women's bantamweight, however, the latter withdrew from the bout due to broken ribs.

