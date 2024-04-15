Ryan Garcia channels inner Conor McGregor to mimic iconic insult on Devin Haney in latest social media post

Ryan Garcia referenced a past Conor McGregor quote to drum up interest for his championship boxing bout this weekend.

Devin Haney readies to fight Garcia this Saturday and the trash-talk has ramped up since the bout was first locked in. The latter shared a clip of the former doing a promotional video for the bout. In the clip, Haney stated,

"Hey, this is Devin Haney. Watch me fight Ryan Garcia on April 20 at a Dave & Busters venue near you."

It seemed like the copy read did not impress Garcia, who went on to tease his next opponent on his personal X account. Invoking the words of Conor McGregor in the lead-up to the Irishman's blockbuster bout against Floyd Mayweather, Garcia said,

"HE CANT READ"

Check out the tweet from Garcia to Haney below:

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's competitive history inside the ring before Saturday night

Garcia vies for Devin Haney's WBC super lightweight title in what is their first professional bout against one another. Though this is their first time fighting as pros in the sweet science, these two pugilists definitely have an established history with one another.

The 25-year-old has competed against Haney a total of six times when the two were carving out their names on the amateur boxing circuit. Garcia and Haney were able to collect three wins apiece over one another during this aforementioned in-ring series.

The native of California has long contended his wins over Haney years ago were more impressive and conclusive than the victories Devin Haney secured over Garcia. Ryan Garcia felt he was able to rock Haney often while Devin Haney was only able to garner his wins on points.

This first fight against each other as pros will see Haney look to make the first defense of his WBC super lightweight gold. Conversely, Garcia looks to become a multi-division champion in boxing after previously having been the interim WBC lightweight champion.

