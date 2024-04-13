Ryan Garcia issues a shocking callout of “b*tch” Terence Crawford

Ryan Garcia has displayed some surprising and concerning behavior over the past few months, but his recent callout of Terence Crawford was about as unexpected as anything 'KingRy' has showcased yet.

Garcia is currently preparing to take on Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20. In a strange turn of events, the title challenger took to X yesterday to target Crawford. He has since deleted the post, but the boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, took a screenshot of the callout and posted it on X.

'KingRy' wrote this:

"I respect Crawford and what he has reached but I want to kick his a*s just 'cause. Let's f**king go B**CH."

See Benson's screenshot of Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

'Bud' is arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now and has his sights set on conquering the super welterweight landscape. Crawford made history last year after defeating Errol Spence Jr. by becoming the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

With the former welterweight champion having never voiced an issue with Garcia in public, the super lightweight contender's callout comes without an apparent reason.

Ryan Garcia sends a strong message to Devin Haney ahead of their title fight

Ryan Garcia's concerning behavior, which took hold of the boxing world, appears to have calmed down ahead of his WBC super lightweight title fight with Devin Haney.

The pair have competed six times in the amateur ranks, with both fighters holding three wins each, but it will be their first meeting as professionals. It will also be Haney's first defense of the 140-pound title he won after dismantling Regis Prograis last year.

Ahead of the clash, both men have traded heated words, and during the recent press conference held for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, 'KingRy' appeared and sent a strong message to 'The Dream'.

He said this:

"I'm obviously ready to f**k Devin Haney up next week! Anybody betting against me, y'all just lost money. Real talk. But I love everybody, I hope everybody's good.. Shout out Nate Diaz, you know, he's got it..."

Watch Ryan Garcia's message to Devin Haney below:

Ahead of their WBC super lightweight title clash, Haney is currently marked as a -750 favorite while Garcia is a +580 underdog.

