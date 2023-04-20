Ryan Garcia revisits club altercation with Gervonta Davis - "He just wanted to seem tough"

Days out from Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, 'KingRy' has discussed one of the biggest moments in the feud.

The two stars are set to collide in a pay-per-view main event this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Ahead of the matchup, the two have hailed their matchup as one of the biggest in years. Oscar De La Hoya has even stated that the bout could help "save" boxing.

One of the bigger reasons why there's so much fan excitement is that this fight is years in the making. Over the last few years, Garcia and Davis have made the jump from prospect to contender, to champion, to star, and have been rivals the entire time.

While this Saturday will be the first time that they will meet in the ring, they almost fought outside of it. Late last year, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis were at the same club and nearly got into a fight. According to 'KingRy', the interaction nearly escalated after Davis grabbed his chain.

Luckily, things cooled down, and nobody got hurt. Recalling the situation in a social media post, Garcia stated:

"You know what's funny, I did see 'Tank' in the club. He's a tough guy. A tough guy... He did grab my chain, but I wasn't worried about it. There were so many security guards there, I knew he wasn't going to take my chain or do anything really. He just wanted to seem tough."

See Garcia discuss the club altercation below:

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Did they bet their purse?

Days out from Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, the two stars made a massive bet.

Earlier this week, the two boxers appeared on a live stream alongside popular influencer Kai Cenat. In the stream, 'KingRy' and 'Tank' began talking trash, which is normal for them at this point.

However, the two also decided to take a page out of Jake Paul's playbook. The two decided to go ahead and bet on their entire purse, making the fight a rare winner takes all matchup, if they include the clause in the contract at least.

At Grand Arrivals earlier this week, Ryan Garcia discussed the purse bet. There, he confirmed that he planned to follow through and threw a shot at Gervonta Davis as well. He stated:

"I just hope he's not talking about the purse he wears. We're not talking about that purse you're wearing, we're talking about that fight purse. Let's bring it on!"

See his comments below:

