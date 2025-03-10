Ryan Garcia shares two-word message of encouragement to Alex Pereira following 'Poatan's' loss against Magomed Ankalaev

Ryan Garcia, the charming boxing star, showed support for Alex Pereira after the tough loss he sustained against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. His show of support for 'Poatan' while prepping for his bout against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero on May 2 in New York shows that he understands the highs and lows of combat sports.

Ad

Calling Pereira a champion forever, Garcia reminded fans that a single loss does not define greatness:

"Champion Forever"

Check out the screenshot of Ryan Garcia's comment on Alex Pereira's post:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of Ryan Garcia's comment on Alex Pereira's video post UFC 313 [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Ryan Garcia’s mother defends him after Gervonta Davis loss

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had one of the most awaited encounters in recent boxing history, but disappointment performed the other way for Garcia. In the seventh round, Davis threw a clean, well-placed shot to Garcia's right abdomen, causing him to stagger back and then take a knee.

Ad

Trending

Following the impact of the shot, Garcia could not continue, thus being the first loss in his professional career. Though the loss marked a dark chapter for him, it also reaffirmed Garcia's commitment to fighting the best in the division and testing his ability against a bona fide elite fighter.

Later, his mother commented about the fight, standing in support of her son but also recognizing the artistry of Davis. She said (via FightHype):

Ad

"I'm a big fan of Tank and I really like Tank and I really wish the best for him, you know, in his personal life, his boxing life. And when I saw that, I watched it and I said that was a knee. I don't know why it did not get called as a knee. And because the reason I know is because he walked to the corner, exactly. He got his eye, something was wrong with his eye. "

Ad

Garcia's mother added:

"You know, and remember when you're a boxer and something's going on with you, either you get the attention of the ref or if you do take a knee, you know what's going to happen when you take a knee, right? So definitely, so let's just let them figure it out, you know, about the replay and the commission coming back with the decision."

Ad

Check out Ryan Garcia's mother's comments in the video below (0:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.