Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte weigh-in results: How much do the top boxers weigh ahead of much-anticipated showdown?

Ryan Garcia could successfully make weight for his next boxing bout.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte weigh-in transpired today ahead of tomorrow's Saturday night prizefight. The fistic fireworks emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The main event showdown on DAZN set for this weekend is a catchweight affair with 143 pounds as the mark the two combatants had to hit.

Garcia weighed in at 143 pounds while Duarte was 142.8 lbs following both making their respective trips to the scale.

Some fans of 'King Ry' can breathe a sigh of relief as their guy hit the catchweight limit after this bout was initially slated for junior welterweight at 140 pounds. Also relieved, he hit the mark amid a landscape for Garcia where his promoter was casting aspersions at his mental health after Garcia spoke out against Oscar De La Hoya at a recent press conference.

Ryan Garcia looks to return to the win column after being stopped in the seventh round by Gervonta Davis during their blockbuster bout in April.

Oscar Duarte looks to extend his winning streak to twelve straight, following a finish of D'Angelo Keyes in May.

Check out the Garcia versus Duarte weigh-in video below

Ryan Garcia and his boxing resume

Garcia has previously held the interim WBC lightweight title and he has been carving out his path as a professional since he was 17. Garcia, as of this writing, has amassed a professional boxing record of twenty-three wins opposite a single defeat following hundreds of amateur bouts with over a dozen national titles garnered.

Garcia has secured statement wins over the likes of Javier Fortuna, Emmanuel Tagoe, Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and Romero Duno. His aforementioned April loss to Gervonta Davis although a loss, was one of the biggest fight in combat sports this calendar year and Garcia looks to end off 2023 on a high note.

Many in the sport realize the star power of Garcia and how much leverage they have in negotiating big money contracts to be his opponent.

