“Sacrifice for the bigger things” - Lyndon Knowles doesn’t mind relinquishing WBC Muay Thai belt to chase ONE gold 

Lyndon Knowles is prepared to "sacrifice for the bigger things" ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

On Friday, April 4, Knowles will make his ONE Championship debut in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event.

The former three-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion won't waste any time in his pursuit of greatness. He's scheduled to challenge Roman Kryklia for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Knowles explained his history as the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion:

"It means everything that I went for a roller coaster with that belt. I won it, I lost it, won it back. I challenged it first and I lost that fight in a close call which I actually felt like I won, but then I run it back, got it, defended it out in the Ivory Coast and then I lost it in Australia."

Knowles followed up by explaining why he's vacating his WBC strap to pursue the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title:

"And now, I got it back, and yeah, it looks like I’m gonna have to relinquish the title because of the ONE Championship opportunity. But sometimes in life, we have to sacrifice for the bigger things."

ONE Fight Night 30 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out Lyndon Knowles' entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Lyndon Knowles looks to hand Roman Kryklia his first loss in ONE Championship

Lyndon Knowles' experience as the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion has prepared him for ONE Championship.

With that said, Knowles, who's associated with Jonathan Haggerty, must be ready for the toughest test of his fighting career against two-sport heavyweight world champion Roman Kryklia.

Since his debut in November 2019, Kryklia has established promotional records of 5-0 in kickboxing and 1-0 in Muay Thai. He's only gone the distance once.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Knowles plans to end Kryklia's reign of terror and start a new chapter in the promotion's heavyweight striking divisions.

