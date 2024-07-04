Saemapetch confident his ‘experience as a veteran Thai boxer’ gives him the upper hand vs Nico Carrillo

While Nico Carrillo likely holds the power advantage against Saemapetch Fairtex, the Thai icon believes his veteran savvy could be the deciding factor when the two tussle inside the Circle.

Seven months after scoring a stunning come-from-behind knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46, Carrillo returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok seeking another big win when he goes toe-to-toe with one of Thailand's most beloved strikers.

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated clash in the loaded bantamweight Muay Thai division, the Fairtex Training Center man uggested that his abundance of experience could prove to be invaluable when he meets the 'King of the North' in The Land of Smiles.

“My experience as a veteran Thai boxer will help a lot in this fight, like how to defend or counter,” he said.

Saemapetch has won two of his last three and has knocked out his opponents in his last four victories. He'll look to keep that streak alive against one of the hottest acts in all of ONE Championship.

Nico Carrillo ready to earn his first shot at ONE gold with a win over Saemapetch

Sitting as the No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, Nico Carrillo is —for all intents and purposes — the next man in line to challenge the division's reigning ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

But instead of holding out for a title opportunity, 'King of the North' will put his spot at the front of the line up for grabs against Saemapetch inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Should Carrillo add a fourth-straight win to his already impressive resume, there will be no denying the Scottish standout at a shot at 'The General.'

Who walks away with the win and takes one giant step toward claiming their first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback