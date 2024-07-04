Saemapetch won't underestimate Nico Carrillo's KO power in four-ounce gloves: "It's up to me to neutralize his game"

Saemapetch Fairtex understands the risk of fighting Nico Carrillo in Muay Thai.

In April 2023, Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut, defeating Furkan Karabag by a third-round knockout. Since then, 'King of the North' has extended his promotional record to 3-0 with knockout wins against Muangthai PK Saenchai and Nong-O, making him the No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter.

On Friday, July 5, Carrillo returns to action against fourth-ranked Saemapetch, who's fought several world-class fighters under the ONE banner. Heading into ONE Fight Night 23, the hard-hitting Thai striker isn't overlooking 'King of the North,' as he had this to say during an interview with the promotion:

"But even though he doesn't have as many fights as me, in the ring, with four-ounce small gloves, the first who makes a mistake can be knocked down. It's up to me to neutralize his game."

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The July 5 event featuring Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's at stake between Saemapetch and Nico Carrillo?

Following his win against Nong-O, Nico Carrillo pursued a bantamweight Muay Thai title shot against two-division world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Instead, 'The General' signed on for a super-fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, which goes down on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

Although the fight didn't materialize, Haggerty is interested in a future matchup against Carrillo. Therefore, the stakes between 'King of the North' and Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 are high, as the winner could fight the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king later this year.

It should be noted that Carrillo has a higher chance of earning a title shot on Friday due to his 29-year-old opponent coming off only one win.

Nonetheless, an impressive performance against the number one-ranked fighter could create a massive opportunity for the hard-hitting Thai striker.

