  "Safest baby in the world" - Fans react to Superbon being Rodtang's son Zlatan's uncle

"Safest baby in the world" - Fans react to Superbon being Rodtang's son Zlatan's uncle

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:02 GMT
Zlatan in good company between Rodtang and Superbon.
Zlatan in good company between Rodtang and Superbon. [Images from ONE Championship and ONE Championship's Instagram]

With a Muay Thai world champion as a dad and a kickboxing king as an uncle, it's safe to say Rodtang Jitmuangnon's newborn son, Zlatan, is well guarded against any harm.

Rodtang and his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, welcomed their firstborn into the world on July 27. The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion's wife took to her Instagram account (@aida.looksaikongdin) just a day after sharing the good news with their millions of followers.

More recently, ONE Championship uploaded an image of Zlatan, nicknamed after one of Rodtang's favorite footballers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to its Instagram account (@onechampionship), featuring the little champ surrounded by his father and reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Superbon.

The caption of the post read: "Uncle duties 💯"

Fight fans flooded the post declaring Zlatan is in good company, given his father's legendary toughness and his uncle's devastating knockout power.

A user who goes by the handle (@rfan.hairi) wrote:

"Safest baby in the world."

Another Instagrammer (@shahaf.swissa) joked that Zlatan would naturally inherit his father's iron chin:

"Small baby have better chin than 90% of Muay Thai fighters."

Meanwhile, (@andreasm_03) is confident it wouldn't take Zlatan too long to attain greatness in ONE just like his dad and uncle:

"Another champion coming in 18 years."

(@arnomueller69) echoed a similar sentiment, penning:

"God bless the next World Champion."

Lastly, user (@victorian_nightmare) jokingly suggested that the baby won't have time to rest in elite company:

"We start training in 3 days."

Check out the rest of the comments below:

Fans congratulates Rodtang on the arrival of his firstborn.
Fans congratulates Rodtang on the arrival of his firstborn. Screenshot from Instagram (@onechampionship)

Rodtang awaits his next fight in 2025

While fatherhood will be his focus from now on, 'The Iron Man' seems fired up to tackle his personal goals in ONE Championship.

The Thai striking wizard was last in action when ONE 172 descended inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena this past March. In the main event of the card, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete knocked out former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in just 80 seconds.

He currently enjoys a three-fight winning run against Takeru, Jacob Smith, and Denis Puric, since suffering his lone promotional loss in the striking discipline at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

The Muay Thai specialist has his eyes on reclaiming his flyweight Muay Thai crown. Though nothing is confirmed, a teasing Facebook post by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong suggests Rodtang could feature in an epic firefight against Nong-O Hama next.

