Sage Northcutt agrees that ONE Championship is home to the best strikers on the planet

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is one of many martial arts phenoms in ONE Championship. The 27-year-old lightweight superstar says he can vouch for the Asian organization when they claim they have the best striking-based fighters on the planet.

ONE Championship is home to world champions in multiple disciplines of martial arts. Decorated athletes across Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, MMA, and more fill their ranks.

Guys like reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, and even ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade are prime examples of elite striking talent in ONE.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Northcutt shared his thoughts on the level of striking in ONE Championship.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“I would say so if you're looking at the finish rate, if you look on paper, the amount of world champions in Muay Thai and kickboxing and just all the sports for mixed martial arts with ONE Championship is greater than every organization in the world. So, if you're looking at those statistics, I would definitely say so.”

Northcutt himself is a multi-time karate world champion, so his opinion carries massive weight. Will we see Northcutt compete in a pure striking contest under the ONE Championship banner in the future? It’s possible.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt eyes Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki for his next fight

Coming off a resounding victory over Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba just last May at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is itching to get back to action, and he knows who he wants next.

The 27-year-old American superstar eyes multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, legendary Japanese MMA fighter ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki in his next appearance in the ONE Championship Circle.