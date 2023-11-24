Sage Northcutt confident ONE Championship can make Muay Thai and kickboxing a household name in the US

As a member of the ONE Championship family, Sage Northcutt is proud to represent the promotion that houses elite martial arts from multiple disciplines.

ONE houses the very best of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling alongside its extensive MMA divisions.

There is no better example of this than the instant classic delivered by Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their dream match-up at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The fight captured the attention of Joe Rogan who spoke about the excitement and magnitude of such a fight on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt spoke about ONE putting Muay Thai and kickboxing on a big stage, referring to Rogan’s comments about Rodtang vs. Superlek:

“Muay Thai and kickboxing is something that I'm really happy that ONE Championship does because I heard someone talking about it recently I don't know who it was saying that if it wasn't for ONE Championship bringing Muay Thai and kickboxing and having their fight in the U.S. and getting the U.S. fans involved, it was kind of like Muay Thai and kickboxing was losing relevance almost.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back in full for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.

Sage Northcutt’s epic comeback win at ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt made his long-awaited return to the Circle after four years away from the spotlight.

That wasn’t the only attraction for ONE’s on-ground US debut event however with elite fighters from multiple disciplines putting on a show inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Alongside Northcutt were the likes of elite strikers in Rodtang and Stamp Fairtrex and some of the best grapplers in the world, with Mikey Musumeci and Tye Ruotolo both featuring on the card.

Not to mention ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson closed the show in style in his trilogy clash versus Adriano Moraes.

