Sage Northcutt feels Jarred Brooks' ‘different style’ of grappling could surprise ‘talented’ Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci is no stranger to facing opponents that present different style matchups.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has proven how well he can adjust to the opponent that he is competing with during his title reign at ONE Championship.

Whether it’s the world class sambo background of Gantumur Bayanduuren or the high-level jiu-jitsu of Osamah Almarwai, no one has come close to cracking the code that Musumeci presents as one of the best grapplers on the planet.

Known for his elite grappling IQ, the champ defends his title like a chess world champion, by staying several moves ahead of his opponents at all times. At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Musumeci will face a challenge from another different style of grappling.

Facing strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, an athlete that has been able to dominate his opponents with his wrestling skills, Musumeci senses that there could be something new for him to learn.

In an interview with ONE Championship, lifelong martial artist Sage Northcutt gave his take on the contest, potentially agreeing on Musumeci’s sentiments that Brooks’ unique style could play a part in the matchup.

He said:

“Mikey’s so talented, but Jarred Brooks definitely has a different style coming in from MMA.”

Mikey Musumeci hasn’t found a style that he can’t overcome as of yet and he’ll be looking to tick another off the list at ONE Fight Night 13 when he faces a fellow world champion in one of two title contests at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire August 4 bill will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.