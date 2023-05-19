Sage Northcutt full of praise for Demetrious Johnson's successful world title defense: “He’s incredible”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt stepped inside the circle for the first time in four years.

After his ONE Championship debut ended in disappointing fashion, Northcutt was forced into a hiatus from competition due to his injuries, surgery and a bout with COVID-19.

Though he had been away for a long time, the perfect date for ‘Super’ Sage to return came around with ONE making its on-ground US debut in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

Northcutt’s comeback was just one of many great contests scheduled for this historic event, with Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight world championship in his third fight with Adriano Moraes in the main event.

Whilst Northcutt was able to shock the sold-out 1stBank Center by pulling off a first-round heel hook against Ahmed Mujtaba, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson reminded the fans what he is capable of with a convincing unanimous decision win over Moraes to close out the night.

In an appearance on the Fistivities podcast with Karyn Bryant and Renato Laranja, Sage Northcutt spoke about sharing the stage with Demetrious:

“Yeah, Demetrious’ last fight. That was good too. He’s had some good ones. He’s incredible.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whilst the future of Johnson’s career still remains unclear, Sage is finally back on the right path in his career by picking up his first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Fans eager to see Sage Northcutt’s fight alongside Johnson’s epic performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 can rewatch it via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

