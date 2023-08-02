Sage Northcutt interested to see how Jarred Brooks and Mikey Musumeci’s ‘different styles’ clash

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is excited to watch how one particular matchup plays out.

In the co-main event of the evening on August 4, live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship will be on the line.

Looking to continue his dominant reign, titleholder Mikey Musumeci has proven himself to be one of the best grapplers in the world today with no signs of slowing down.

With two impressive title defenses already under his belt against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will look for number three on fight night.

Another competitor who has showcased that he is the very best in his division is the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

Despite Brooks’ strong grappling game, he will be stepping outside his comfort zone to challenge Musumeci and try to become a two-sport world champion.

Though his ONE Championship run has been defined by dominant performances and trash-talking, this time around, it’s different for ‘The Monkey God,' who has shown nothing but respect to his upcoming opponent.

While he might be on home turf in the submission grappling ruleset, Mikey Musumeci knows that Jarred Brooks isn’t here to make up the numbers.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt spoke about his excitement for this contest:

“Mikey’s the best out there. It’s going to be interesting to see how those two different styles match up and what goes down. I’m excited to watch it.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.