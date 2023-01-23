Sage Northcutt makes highly anticipated return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

'Super' Sage Northcutt will be making his much-anticipated return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video following a four-year layoff.

The American star is gracing the circle for the first time since suffering eight facial fractures in his ONE debut. Once expected to make his comeback in April 2021, Northcutt withdrew due to lingering COVID-19 effects.

ONE Championship recently announced that Sage Northcutt will face Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba at the promotion's North American debut in Colorado on May 5.

Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson is set to defend his world title in the main event against Adriano Moraes in the third leg of their historic trilogy.

Demetrious Johnson campaigned for Sage Northcutt to return at ONE Fight Night 10

Fans around the world have been waiting for Northcutt to return to competition—including 'Mighty Mouse'—who campaigned for him to fight on the promotion's first-ever event in the United States. He told ONE:

“I definitely want to see Sage Northcutt back out there. Get in some more American blood. I would like to see more American talent on the card.”

Northcutt is a 77-time Youth Karate World Champion who currently possesses a 11-3 professional MMA record. The 26-year-old sprinted to a 6-2 record under the UFC's banner before the organization ultimately decided not to re-sign him.

Oddly, the release came just a couple of months after Northcutt scored a first-round knockout over Zak Ottow.

After inking a deal with ONE Championship in November 2018, Northcutt booked his debut against Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter the Dragon. Unfortunately, the former UFC fighter's debut lasted just 29 seconds.

This resulted in eight facial fractures in addition to being Northcutt's first defeat via knockout. Not only that, but it made him realize that he needs to compete in a lower-weight class.

The California native holds black belts in Shuri-ryū Karate, Taekwondo, and Kajukenbo as well as a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. It will be interesting to see how he looks in his return following a four-year layoff from competition.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch the return of Sage Northcutt, as he'll take on Ahmed Mujtaba in his ONE lightweight debut.

