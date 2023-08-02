Sage Northcutt predicts an absolute banger between ‘exciting’ bantamweights John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong

Sage Northcutt is hyped for ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, with one eye on a matchup that is bound to deliver a great fight.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker will return to the stage where he was defeated last time.

In his rematch with Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7, with the vacant title on the line, Lineker gave a far better account of himself. However, he was still unable to keep the belt from going home with his Brazilian counterpart.

Despite the loss, ‘Hands of Stone’ proved that he still has a lot left to give, and that’s exactly the statement he will look to make when he steps back inside the revered venue.

Standing across from him inside the circle will be Kim Jae Woong, who brings his own reputation as a knockout specialist. Always looking to put on great fights, Kim has an impressive nine knockouts on his record.

But that’s nothing compared to the path of destruction that Lineker leaves behind him. With 17 knockouts under his belt, the Brazilian brawler is one of the most ferocious knockout artists to ever step inside the circle. And while Kim loves to throw down, trading with John Lineker is a bad idea.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt gave his thoughts on the matchup and what he expects from the two men once the opening bell rings:

“John Lineker is always exciting to watch, and so is his opponent. I think it’s going to be a super exciting fight between both of them.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.