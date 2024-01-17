Sage Northcutt reveals favorite training routine for achieving his massive biceps

American MMA star Sage Northcutt is set to face Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 in Japan on January 28. This bout is arguably the most high-profile bout 'Super' Sage will have in his career, facing a former multi-time world champion in the great 'Tobikan Judan'.

Northcutt, aside from being one of the most dynamic and naturally gifted athletes in MMA today, possesses one of the most unbelievably chiseled physiques in all of combat sports. It's as if he's a Greek god that descended from Mount Olympus.

This fact was discussed in his brief "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. One fan simply asked the question:

"Bicep routine?"

To this, Sage Northcutt answered with:

"Heavy straight bar curls and strict concentration curls"

There you have it. If you want to have the biceps of a Greek god as Northcutt does, be ready to hit the straight bar curls and concentration curls like a madman.

Read the entire AMA session here.

Sage Northcutt reveals that he's been doing bicep curls since he was a boy

As it turns out, it's not just the type of workout that's key to Sage Northcutt having biceps bigger than your quads - it's also how long he's been doing it. Another Reddit user asked 'Super' Sage the question:

"How is your bicep so friggin huge? Do you do a thousand curls a day or what"

Northcutt answered with perhaps the craziest thing you'll learn about him today:

"Thanks man! I've been doing curls since I was 6 years old"

That's right. Northcutt was already curling barbells while we were running around eating dirt in the playground. This means the American MMA star has been sculpting his biceps - and his entire body - for 21 years now.

To those who point out that a physique like his can only be achieved through amazing genetics, remember that Sage Northcutt took more than half of his life sharpening and enhancing his body to become the ultimate killing machine. No amount of god-like genetics can beat that.