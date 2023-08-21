Sage Northcutt suggests Stamp Fairtex may have upper hand in grappling against Ham Seo Hee

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex has a big task in front of her.

Since transitioning to MMA, the elite Thai striker has set herself the goal of becoming a world champion in a third different ruleset.

Using the striking prowess that saw her become a simultaneous ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the 25-year old has been working on her overall game to put her in a position to compete at the top of the MMA atomweight division.

At ONE X last year, the improvements she still needs to make were exposed by divisional queen Angela Lee, who weathered a tough opening round before finding the submission finish in round two.

Coming into ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, Stamp is confident that she has been working hard and smart to make the right adjustments before facing Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight title.

Looking to showcase her evolution as a mixed martial artist, the Thai superstar is ready to go toe-to-toe with her South Korean foe wherever the fight takes place.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt who shared the stage with Stamp at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, spoke about the improvements that she has been working on and his own excitement for the fight:

“This is going to be super exciting. I think that Stamp has probably been drilling a lot of takedown defense and a lot of wrestling and grappling defense.”

ONE Fight Night 14, headlined by some of the best female martial artists in the world, will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.