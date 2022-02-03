Sage Northcutt teases his involvement in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition through Instagram post

Sage Northcutt is one of the many notable martial arts greats who made an appearance on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

In an Instagram post, ‘Super’ Sage shared a couple of photos with a caption that read:

“Had fun filming the Apprentice! Check it out now on @netflix (US, CAN, UK, AUS) soon! @ONEChampionship #ApprenticeONE #ApprenticeNetflix #TheApprentice #ONEChampionship”

The first photo features Northcutt sitting on the grass together with ONE Circle announcer and taskmaster for the show Dom Lau and former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera. The two fighters can be seen wearing different colored shirts that have the words “Valor” and “Conquest."

On top of the intense business challenges that The Apprentice franchise is known for, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition also features physical tasks that participants must go through.

Wearing opposing uniforms suggests Northcutt and Vera may have found themselves on different teams.

Find out why Sage Northcutt had fun in the filming, what task they got involved in and who won between their teams by watching The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, which is now available on Netflix.

Sage Northcutt possibly in action at ONE X

Almost two years after he first saw action in the Circle, Northcutt will make his much-anticipated return at ONE X.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed om The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show will be the biggest yet, as he announced at least two world title bouts.

Sityodtong bared that Northcutt, as well as other big names such as Eddie Alvarez and Shinya Aoki, will potentially be on the card. However, nothing has been confirmed as of the moment.

Sage Northcutt expressed his desire to move down to lightweight after suffering a loss in his promotional debut against Cosmo Alexandre at May 2019’s ONE: Enter the Dragon.

Joining this stacked division opens a whole world of possibilities for the American martial arts prodigy. Even with a world title far from the picture, Northcutt can figure in some high-profile matchups with names such as Aoki, Alvarez, former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen and former top lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin, to name just a few.

Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt #ONEX #ONEChampionship Who would like to see me fight on March 26th for ONE X? Stay tuned as @ONEChampionship announces the rest of this stacked card #WeAreONE you can purchase tickets to watch the fights here ticketmaster.sg/activity/detai… Who would like to see me fight on March 26th for ONE X? Stay tuned as @ONEChampionship announces the rest of this stacked card 🔥🔥🔥 #ONEX #ONEChampionship #WeAreONE you can purchase tickets to watch the fights here ticketmaster.sg/activity/detai… https://t.co/cyA2LwTJJc

