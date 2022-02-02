Netflix releases The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition worldwide

After much anticipation, top streaming service Netflix released The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition in over 150 countries worldwide last Tuesday, February 1.

Fans of both ONE and The Apprentice can now enjoy all 13 tension-packed episodes of the first season on Netflix.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who is also the reality business show's central figure, hyped up the release on Instagram:

"Squid Game? Watch the real-life version tonight on Netflix, starring yours truly. Are you ready for the world’s toughest edition of The Apprentice? Streaming now on Netflix in 150+ countries around the world! PS. No one dies on the show, although a few might have come close!"

On paper, the show's premise is simple: "Candidates from around the world vie for a $250,000 job offer with the ONE sports media empire."

However, as Sityodtong concisely puts it, his version of the show is anything but simple:

"This is not your grandfather's Apprentice!"

Given that Sityodtong is a renowned Kru in Muay Thai and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, the show's contestants were also subjected to grueling physical training on top of the usual mental and emotional challenges the original format is famous for.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition bags multiple accolades after its first season

For those still unsure how the pairing of ONE Championship and The Apprentice actually works, look no further than the show's awards haul following its inaugural season.

At the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021, the show bagged two major awards. They were "Best Non-Scripted Entertainment" and "Best Adaptation of an Existing Format."

If there's any company out there that can add a punch - literal ones, at times - to a tried and tested show formula like The Apprentice, it's ONE.

Without going into spoilers, the show delivers the best of both worlds in this crossover. Tune into Netflix now to start your next weekend binge, courtesy of ONE Championship.

Edited by Harvey Leonard