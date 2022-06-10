"Fight news coming soon!" - Sage Northcutt teases next ONE Championship bout

After three long years on the shelf, 'Super' Sage Northcutt is on the road back to the ONE circle. Northcutt has stayed active on Twitter recently, calling for a fight with Asian mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki. Both fighters appeared to be open to a showdown, but no official announcement has been made.

Now, Northcutt has taken to Twitter once again to let the fans know that he is hard at work training for his return, which is something that should be announced soon, according to the photogenic welterweight.

"Just finished training hard! Fight news coming soon!!"

Northcutt went 6-2 in the UFC before making the jump to ONE Championship in 2019. In his debut for the promotion, Northcutt suffered a brutal first-round knockout 29 seconds into his bout with Cosmo Alexandre. The aftermath required Northcutt to endure nine hours of surgery to repair eight facial fractures.

More than three years later, Northcutt looks to be in incredible shape and ready to return to the ONE circle. ONE has yet to officially announce Northcutt's return, but 'Super' Sage has had his eyes on a fight with Aoki on his mind since their 2021 bout was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Eduard Folayang is interested in a Muay Thai bout with Sage Northcutt

At ONE X in March, Eduard Folayang scored a big win over Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr. Following his victory, Folayang said that he still had unfinished business in mixed martial arts, but is open to a return to Muay Thai.

Either way, he sees an opportunity to face the returning 'Super' Sage Northcutt in the future. During his post-fight interview, Folayang said:

“I still have a purpose in mixed martial arts but if they want karate versus wushu, probably Sage Northcutt. He is a karate guy and I am a wushu guy probably we can fight in Muay Thai rules.”

Northcutt is yet to dip his toe into the Muay Thai pool, but it may serve him well. In Northcutt's three losses in MMA, two of them came via second-round submissions. For now, it looks like Northcutt will be sticking with MMA and it's just a matter of time before ONE announces his official return.

