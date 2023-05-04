Sage Northcutt thrilled about ONE Championship’s 'awesome' US debut and Prime Video partnership

Returning American mixed martial arts star Sage Northcutt is happy to see ONE Championship finally land in the United States and is thrilled to be a part of it.

On May 5, ONE will be holding its first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., with ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The landmark event will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Sage Northcutt will be featured in ONE’s first U.S. show as he battles Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan in a lightweight confrontation, one of 11 exciting fights on deck.

It will mark his return to competition after four years away due to various medical issues.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, ‘Super Sage’ said that it is going to be a boon to U.S. fans to finally see live ONE Championship action and also have it available on a platform like Amazon Prime Video.

Sage Northcutt said:

“Looking at ONE Championship coming to America, that’s awesome, too. When it was just based overseas, it was like fans in the US getting up in the middle of the night to try and watch it. It was very tough but now in America, people can actually tune at the arena and if they can, they can watch it at Amazon Prime Video. So that’s super cool.”

Watch the interview below:

Sage Northcutt was last in action in his ONE debut in May 2019 where he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. Providing more sting to the defeat, he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath, which required surgery and a long recovery.

He eyed coming back in 2021 against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki but was hit by COVID-19, delaying his plans.

In his return against a dangerous foe in Ahmed Mujtaba, attention is given to how the long layoff affected him as a fighter. He, however, said that while away he was still active in training and stayed in shape.

